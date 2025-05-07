Fund Update: ARK Investment Management LLC added 1,265,830 shares of GITLAB ($GTLB) to their portfolio

ARK Investment Management LLC has added 1,265,830 shares of $GTLB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GTLB.

GITLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of GITLAB stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GITLAB Insider Trading Activity

GITLAB insiders have traded $GTLB stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 700,663 shares for an estimated $40,716,693 .

. SYTSE SIJBRANDIJ (Executive Chair of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 696,600 shares for an estimated $40,645,174 .

. SUSAN L BOSTROM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,404,200 .

. ROBIN SCHULMAN (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,079 shares for an estimated $2,389,324 .

. BRIAN G ROBINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,946,573 .

. KAREN BLASING has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 29,250 shares for an estimated $1,737,965.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GITLAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GTLB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GITLAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTLB forecast page.

GITLAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GTLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $45.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $75.0 on 12/02/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTLB ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.