Fund Update: Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC opened a $80.1M position in $BSCX stock

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC has opened a new $80.1M position in $BSCX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BSCX.
$BSCX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $BSCX stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APTUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 3,833,987 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,091,988
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 699,312 shares (-92.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,608,627
- INVESCO LTD. added 626,213 shares (+130.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,081,589
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 262,962 shares (+677.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,422,276
- KAYE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 253,639 shares (+1926.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,298,518
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 217,669 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,547,105
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 201,568 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,156,332
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
