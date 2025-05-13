Fund Update: Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC opened a $47.9M position in $PULS stock

Aptus Capital Advisors, LLC has opened a new $47.9M position in $PULS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PULS.
$PULS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of $PULS stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,479,846 shares (+15.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $222,782,741
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,618,786 shares (+38.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $130,232,227
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,571,861 shares (+61.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,168,647
- MAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 1,479,244 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,296,540
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 1,202,781 shares (+38.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,814,299
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 1,005,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,807,660
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 968,658 shares (+91.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,171,362
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
