Fund Update: Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC opened a $65.9M position in $ORCL stock

Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $65.9M position in $ORCL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ORCL.
$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,453 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,704,750 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $617,359,540
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,480,225 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $579,944,694
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,440,984 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $573,405,573
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,773,479 shares (+54.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $472,600,821
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,487,733 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $414,555,827
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,296,069 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $382,616,938
- NORGES BANK added 2,194,782 shares (+19.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $365,738,472
$ORCL Insider Trading Activity
$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414.
- MARIA SMITH (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,320 shares for an estimated $1,042,800
$ORCL Government Contracts
We have seen $1,005,387,284 of award payments to $ORCL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- OPTIMIZATION OF THE EHRM SYSTEM: $299,999,848
- IGF::OT::IGF TASK ORDER 36C10B18N0003 UNDER IDIQ CONTRACT 36C10B18D5000 FOR OPERATIONAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES...: $218,085,683
- EHRM OPERATIONS: $121,849,086
- EHRM LICENSES AND FEES: $95,842,731
- THIS TASK ORDER PROVIDES ENTERPRISE PROGRAM AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT SUPPORT SERVICES FOR THE VA EHRM SYSTEM....: $38,569,004
$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/28, 01/22, 01/21, 12/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.