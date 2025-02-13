Fund Update: Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC opened a $47.5M position in $CBRE stock

Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $47.5M position in $CBRE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CBRE.

$CBRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 451 institutional investors add shares of $CBRE stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CBRE Insider Trading Activity

$CBRE insiders have traded $CBRE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL G QUEENAN (CEO, Real Estate Investments) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,547,900 .

. CHRISTOPHER T JENNY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,291 shares for an estimated $2,359,313 .

. OSCAR MUNOZ purchased 2,100 shares for an estimated $242,108

EMMA E. GIAMARTINO (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,815 shares for an estimated $238,382

VIKRAMADITYA KOHLI (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,049 shares for an estimated $142,024

$CBRE Government Contracts

We have seen $494,575 of award payments to $CBRE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

