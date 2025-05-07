Fund Update: Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC opened a $1.4M position in $ELV stock

Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $1.4M position in $ELV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ELV.

$ELV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 748 institutional investors add shares of $ELV stock to their portfolio, and 890 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ELV Insider Trading Activity

$ELV insiders have traded $ELV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK KAYE (EVP & CFO) sold 4,588 shares for an estimated $1,949,074

CHARLES MORGAN JR KENDRICK (EVP & President, Commercial) sold 3,504 shares for an estimated $1,388,635

RONALD W PENCZEK (CAO & Controller) sold 443 shares for an estimated $183,902

$ELV Government Contracts

We have seen $278,069,381 of award payments to $ELV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ELV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ELV stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/08 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/10.

on 11/08 and 3 sales worth up to on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$ELV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ELV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

