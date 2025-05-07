Fund Update: Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC opened a $1.4M position in $AMT stock

Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $1.4M position in $AMT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMT.

$AMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 792 institutional investors add shares of $AMT stock to their portfolio, and 975 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AMT Insider Trading Activity

$AMT insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,135 shares for an estimated $6,143,370 .

. PAMELA D A REEVE sold 4,971 shares for an estimated $1,008,963

SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $863,680

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AMT Government Contracts

We have seen $813,893 of award payments to $AMT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$AMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AMT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMT forecast page.

$AMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $237.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Benjamin Swinbure from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $223.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 01/27/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMT ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.