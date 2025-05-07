Fund Update: Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC opened a $1.4M position in $AMT stock

Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $1.4M position in $AMT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMT.
$AMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 792 institutional investors add shares of $AMT stock to their portfolio, and 975 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 3,437,602 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $630,490,582
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 3,421,413 shares (+66.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $627,521,358
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,296,432 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $604,598,593
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 3,032,005 shares (+160.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $556,100,037
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,707,042 shares (+70.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,498,573
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 2,305,410 shares (-63.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $422,835,248
- ADELANTE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,163,673 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $213,429,264
$AMT Insider Trading Activity
$AMT insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,135 shares for an estimated $6,143,370.
- PAMELA D A REEVE sold 4,971 shares for an estimated $1,008,963
- SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $863,680
$AMT Government Contracts
We have seen $813,893 of award payments to $AMT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AMERICAN TOWER LEASE: $99,688
- FISCAL YEAR 2021 ANTENNA SITE(S) #10, 68, 69, 70, 263, 274, LEASE RENEWAL - SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY OF FUNDS.: $84,509
- ANTENNA LEASE: $49,702
- TITLE: FY2025 AMERICAN TOWERS LAREDO TWR/SAN JACINTO TWR POP DATES: 10/01/2024 TO 09/30/2025: $46,902
- ANTENNA SITE LEASE - MCKINNEY, TX LOCATION: $46,858
$AMT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$AMT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMT in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 12/10/2024
$AMT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $237.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 05/01/2025
- Benjamin Swinbure from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $250.0 on 03/31/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $223.0 on 03/21/2025
- Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 01/27/2025
