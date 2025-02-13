Fund Update: Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC opened a $102.2M position in $AAPL stock

Applied Finance Capital Management, LLC has opened a new $102.2M position in $AAPL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AAPL.
$AAPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,033 institutional investors add shares of $AAPL stock to their portfolio, and 2,817 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 100,000,000 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $23,300,000,000
- STATE STREET CORP added 55,935,105 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,032,879,465
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 49,168,843 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,312,861,664
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 41,754,942 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,728,901,486
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 29,799,433 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,462,374,011
- FMR LLC removed 22,218,388 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,563,928,722
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 20,966,232 shares (+23555.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,250,363,817
$AAPL Insider Trading Activity
$AAPL insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 223,986 shares for an estimated $50,276,354.
- ARTHUR D LEVINSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 201,516 shares for an estimated $45,807,646.
- JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 159,730 shares for an estimated $38,547,542.
- DEIRDRE O'BRIEN (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,019 shares for an estimated $13,843,382.
- KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 61,019 shares for an estimated $13,802,297.
- LUCA MAESTRI (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 59,305 shares for an estimated $13,433,768
- CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,836 shares for an estimated $2,904,083.
$AAPL Government Contracts
We have seen $7,110 of award payments to $AAPL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
$AAPL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI sold up to $25,000,000 on 12/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $80,000 on 12/19, 10/02, 09/12 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 12/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/01, 09/03 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 10/29, 08/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE purchased up to $50,000 on 10/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $50,000 on 10/07.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 09/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 08/19.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
