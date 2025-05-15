Fund Update: Appaloosa LP opened a $89.4M position in $DB stock

Appaloosa LP has opened a new $89.4M position in $DB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DB.
$DB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of $DB stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 25,149,011 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $599,300,932
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 19,970,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $475,907,619
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 18,865,651 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $449,568,463
- NORGES BANK added 17,709,545 shares (+65.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $301,947,742
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 15,106,082 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,977,934
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 12,519,514 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,340,018
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 8,362,498 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $199,278,327
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$DB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$DB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/24/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DB forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $DB ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.