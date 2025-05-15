Fund Update: Appaloosa LP opened a $62.8M position in $LHX stock

Appaloosa LP has opened a new $62.8M position in $LHX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LHX.
$LHX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 636 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 712 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 935,645 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,839,854
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 709,948 shares (+946.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,599,215
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 572,500 shares (+261.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,829,975
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 568,575 shares (-45.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,008,433
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 557,610 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,713,349
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 552,821 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,247,199
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 511,181 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,995,295
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$LHX Insider Trading Activity
$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,144 shares for an estimated $1,088,895.
- ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,901 shares for an estimated $1,059,756.
- JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LHX Government Contracts
We have seen $5,959,776,243 of award payments to $LHX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER AWARD IS TO ADD FUNDING FOR FTI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICES.: $401,017,396
- IGF::OT::IGF RS-25 PRODUCTION RESTART TO BE UNDERTAKEN BY THE CONTRACTOR IN SUPPORT OF PROVIDING SIX RS-25...: $320,566,761
- ENHANCED NIGHT VISION GOGGLE - BINOCULAR PRODUCTION SYSTEMS DELIVERY ORDER 02: $262,939,031
- COUNTRY DIRECTED SOLE SOURCE ACQUISITION FOR L3HARRIS RADIOS, ACCESSORIES, AND SERVICES FOR THE COUNTRY OF ...: $234,056,440
- MANPACK FULL RATE PRODUCTION (FRP)4 COMPETITIVE PROCUREMENT AWARD OF RADIO TRANSMITTERS, WARRANTIES, RELATE...: $212,562,379
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$LHX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $LHX ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.