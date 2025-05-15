Fund Update: Appaloosa LP opened a $62.8M position in $LHX stock

Appaloosa LP has opened a new $62.8M position in $LHX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LHX.

$LHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 636 institutional investors add shares of $LHX stock to their portfolio, and 712 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LHX Insider Trading Activity

$LHX insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,144 shares for an estimated $1,088,895 .

. ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,901 shares for an estimated $1,059,756 .

. JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228

$LHX Government Contracts

We have seen $5,959,776,243 of award payments to $LHX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$LHX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

