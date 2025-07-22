Fund Update: AMF Tjanstepension AB opened a $95.4M position in $BSX stock

AMF Tjanstepension AB has opened a new $95.4M position in $BSX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BSX.
$BSX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 854 institutional investors add shares of $BSX stock to their portfolio, and 624 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 9,090,074 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $917,006,665
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,278,861 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $532,531,497
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 4,568,703 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $460,890,758
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,078,325 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $411,421,426
- FMR LLC removed 3,845,669 shares (-2.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $387,951,088
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 3,450,700 shares (+456.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $348,106,616
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,138,336 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $316,595,335
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Receive $BSX Data Alerts
$BSX Insider Trading Activity
$BSX insiders have traded $BSX stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL F MAHONEY (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 493,328 shares for an estimated $50,348,180.
- JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD (EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 106,372 shares for an estimated $11,147,945.
- DANIEL J. BRENNAN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 99,950 shares for an estimated $10,504,430.
- ARTHUR C BUTCHER (EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,627 shares for an estimated $3,529,489.
- JOHN BRADLEY SORENSON (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,650 shares for an estimated $2,586,989.
- JEFFREY B. MIRVISS (EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,895 shares for an estimated $2,294,072.
- VANCE R BROWN (SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,304 shares for an estimated $1,964,182.
- EDWARD J LUDWIG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $1,684,182.
- ELLEN M ZANE sold 13,586 shares for an estimated $1,416,133
- EMILY WOODWORTH (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) sold 9,887 shares for an estimated $999,872
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BSX Government Contracts
We have seen $27,012,367 of award payments to $BSX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THERASPHERE Y-90 GLASS MICROSPHERE MEDICATION: $1,200,000
- Y90 GLASS MICROSPHERES: $1,197,000
- THERASPHERE Y-90: $963,835
- YTTRIUM-90 GLASS MICROSPHERE: $907,100
- THERASPHERE YTTIRUM-90 (Y-90) GLASS MICROSPHERES: $880,560
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$BSX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BSX stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 06/26, 06/11, 05/13, 04/28, 03/17, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$BSX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BSX in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/16/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BSX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BSX forecast page.
$BSX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSX recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $BSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mike Kratky from Leerink Partners set a target price of $118.0 on 06/16/2025
- Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $115.0 on 05/28/2025
- Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $125.0 on 05/22/2025
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $125.0 on 05/16/2025
- Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $125.0 on 04/25/2025
- Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $121.0 on 04/24/2025
- Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 04/24/2025
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BSX ticker page for more data.
