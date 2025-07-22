Fund Update: AMF Tjanstepension AB opened a $95.4M position in $BSX stock

AMF Tjanstepension AB has opened a new $95.4M position in $BSX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BSX.

$BSX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 854 institutional investors add shares of $BSX stock to their portfolio, and 624 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BSX Insider Trading Activity

$BSX insiders have traded $BSX stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL F MAHONEY (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 493,328 shares for an estimated $50,348,180 .

. JOSEPH MICHAEL FITZGERALD (EVP & Group Pres, Cardiology) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 106,372 shares for an estimated $11,147,945 .

. DANIEL J. BRENNAN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 99,950 shares for an estimated $10,504,430 .

. ARTHUR C BUTCHER (EVP& Grp Pres, MedSurg & APAC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,627 shares for an estimated $3,529,489 .

. JOHN BRADLEY SORENSON (EVP, Global Operations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,650 shares for an estimated $2,586,989 .

. JEFFREY B. MIRVISS (EVP&Pres, Periph Intervent) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,895 shares for an estimated $2,294,072 .

. VANCE R BROWN (SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,304 shares for an estimated $1,964,182 .

. EDWARD J LUDWIG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $1,684,182 .

. ELLEN M ZANE sold 13,586 shares for an estimated $1,416,133

EMILY WOODWORTH (SVP, Global Controller and CAO) sold 9,887 shares for an estimated $999,872

$BSX Government Contracts

We have seen $27,012,367 of award payments to $BSX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BSX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BSX stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 06/26, 06/11, 05/13, 04/28, 03/17, 02/24.

on 06/26, 06/11, 05/13, 04/28, 03/17, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/13.

$BSX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BSX in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/16/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

$BSX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BSX recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $BSX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Kratky from Leerink Partners set a target price of $118.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $115.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $125.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $125.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $125.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $121.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 04/24/2025

