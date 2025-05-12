Fund Update: AMF Tjanstepension AB opened a $64.6M position in $ROL stock

AMF Tjanstepension AB has opened a new $64.6M position in $ROL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ROL.

$ROL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $ROL stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROL Insider Trading Activity

$ROL insiders have traded $ROL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY CURTIS ROLLINS sold 14,750 shares for an estimated $735,766

ELIZABETH B CHANDLER (CLO, GC, CORPORATE SECRETARY) sold 13,193 shares for an estimated $675,217

THOMAS D TESH (Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,842 shares for an estimated $200,917 .

. TRACI HORNFECK (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 3,224 shares for an estimated $171,194

$ROL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/12.

$ROL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

$ROL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ROL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $61.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/04/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

