Fund Update: AMF Tjanstepension AB opened a $64.6M position in $ROL stock

AMF Tjanstepension AB has opened a new $64.6M position in $ROL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ROL.
$ROL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 357 institutional investors add shares of $ROL stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 5,483,726 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $254,170,700
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,203,859 shares (+389.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,148,864
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,282,508 shares (+17.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,444,245
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB added 1,196,306 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,636,413
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,170,441 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,249,940
- MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. removed 1,099,573 shares (-14.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,409,929
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 999,797 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,019,031
$ROL Insider Trading Activity
$ROL insiders have traded $ROL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY CURTIS ROLLINS sold 14,750 shares for an estimated $735,766
- ELIZABETH B CHANDLER (CLO, GC, CORPORATE SECRETARY) sold 13,193 shares for an estimated $675,217
- THOMAS D TESH (Chief Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,842 shares for an estimated $200,917.
- TRACI HORNFECK (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 3,224 shares for an estimated $171,194
$ROL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ROL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/12.
$ROL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
$ROL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ROL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ROL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $58.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- George Tong from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $61.0 on 04/24/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/04/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
