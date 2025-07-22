Fund Update: AMF Tjanstepension AB opened a $43.2M position in $CMG stock

AMF Tjanstepension AB has opened a new $43.2M position in $CMG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CMG.

$CMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 676 institutional investors add shares of $CMG stock to their portfolio, and 832 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CMG Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $CMG Data Alerts

$CMG insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS E GARNER (Pres, Chief Strgy & Tech Off) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 182,634 shares for an estimated $9,784,187 .

. ROGER E THEODOREDIS (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 113,875 shares for an estimated $5,659,280

SCOTT BOATWRIGHT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $997,133

JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,406 shares for an estimated $826,255 .

. MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200

ROBIN S HICKENLOOPER sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $115,228

PATRICIA FILIKRUSHEL sold 2,076 shares for an estimated $106,146

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CMG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMG in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CMG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMG forecast page.

$CMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMG recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $CMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James set a target price of $62.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $60.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 07/10/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMG ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.