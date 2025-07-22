Stocks
Fund Update: AMF Tjanstepension AB opened a $43.2M position in $CMG stock

July 22, 2025 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative

AMF Tjanstepension AB has opened a new $43.2M position in $CMG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CMG.

$CMG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 676 institutional investors add shares of $CMG stock to their portfolio, and 832 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CMG Insider Trading Activity

$CMG insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CURTIS E GARNER (Pres, Chief Strgy & Tech Off) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 182,634 shares for an estimated $9,784,187.
  • ROGER E THEODOREDIS (Chief Legal Officer & GC) sold 113,875 shares for an estimated $5,659,280
  • SCOTT BOATWRIGHT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $997,133
  • JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,406 shares for an estimated $826,255.
  • MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200
  • ROBIN S HICKENLOOPER sold 2,250 shares for an estimated $115,228
  • PATRICIA FILIKRUSHEL sold 2,076 shares for an estimated $106,146

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CMG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CMG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMG in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/18/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025
  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CMG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMG forecast page.

$CMG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMG recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $CMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James set a target price of $62.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $65.0 on 07/17/2025
  • Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $60.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $68.0 on 07/10/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CMG ticker page for more data.


