Fund Update: AMF Tjanstepension AB opened a $31.0M position in $ETR stock

AMF Tjanstepension AB has opened a new $31.0M position in $ETR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ETR.

$ETR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 551 institutional investors add shares of $ETR stock to their portfolio, and 408 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ETR Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $ETR Data Alerts

$ETR insiders have traded $ETR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS V BROWN (EVP & General Counsel) sold 157,694 shares for an estimated $13,728,839

PHILLIP R JR MAY sold 35,184 shares for an estimated $3,000,491

KIMBERLY A. FONTAN (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 27,890 shares for an estimated $2,285,585

PETER S JR NORGEOT (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 19,336 shares for an estimated $1,677,978

ANASTASIA MINOR sold 12,400 shares for an estimated $1,058,464

JASON CHAPMAN sold 3,466 shares for an estimated $294,644

DEANNA D. RODRIGUEZ sold 3,220 shares for an estimated $266,100

ELIECER VIAMONTES sold 767 shares for an estimated $64,711

BRIAN W ELLIS sold 647 shares for an estimated $53,261

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ETR Government Contracts

We have seen $12,805,298 of award payments to $ETR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$ETR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ETR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETR forecast page.

$ETR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETR recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ETR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jackson Ader from Keybanc set a target price of $88.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $102.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $93.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $96.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $86.0 on 02/19/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETR ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.