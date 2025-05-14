Fund Update: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC opened a $5.4M position in $EWN stock

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC has opened a new $5.4M position in $EWN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EWN.
$EWN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $EWN stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 114,698 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,359,837
- PICTET NORTH AMERICA ADVISORS SA removed 81,844 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,824,570
- FLOW TRADERS U.S. LLC removed 80,145 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,745,175
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 60,681 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,699,697
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 40,707 shares (-93.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,902,238
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS removed 38,477 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,798,030
- NILSINE PARTNERS, LLC removed 38,348 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,792,002
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
