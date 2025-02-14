Fund Update: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC opened a $35.9M position in $SRLN stock

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC has opened a new $35.9M position in $SRLN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SRLN.
$SRLN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of $SRLN stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 11,268,864 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $470,587,760
- OCEAN PARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,554,382 shares (+2785.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $315,244,360
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,334,739 shares (+224.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,348,658
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,580,877 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $191,297,423
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,458,226 shares (+55.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,581,770
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,235,560 shares (+69298.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,289,918
- STATE OF TENNESSEE, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY added 2,130,217 shares (+55.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,893,955
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
