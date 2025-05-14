Fund Update: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC opened a $34.9M position in $ATAT stock

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC has opened a new $34.9M position in $ATAT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ATAT.

$ATAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $ATAT stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ATAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ATAT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

$ATAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ATAT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ATAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.85.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $37.3 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Simon Cheung from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $34.4 on 12/09/2024

