Fund Update: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC opened a $31.6M position in $RKLB stock

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC has opened a new $31.6M position in $RKLB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RKLB.

$RKLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $RKLB stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RKLB Insider Trading Activity

$RKLB insiders have traded $RKLB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RKLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW OCKO has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,366,193 shares for an estimated $96,765,249 .

. ALEXANDER R SLUSKY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $2,364,310 .

. ADAM C. SPICE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,023 shares for an estimated $1,944,449 .

. MERLINE SAINTIL sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,277,475

JON A OLSON sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,034,315

ARJUN KAMPANI (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 57,125 shares for an estimated $888,445 .

. FRANK KLEIN (Chief Operations Officer) sold 35,968 shares for an estimated $868,468

MICHAEL D GRIFFIN sold 39,446 shares for an estimated $272,177

NINA ARMAGNO sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $236,345

$RKLB Government Contracts

We have seen $19,835,100 of award payments to $RKLB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

