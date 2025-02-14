Fund Update: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC opened a $29.5M position in $IONQ stock

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC has opened a new $29.5M position in $IONQ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IONQ.

$IONQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $IONQ stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IONQ Insider Trading Activity

$IONQ insiders have traded $IONQ stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IONQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RIMA ALAMEDDINE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 105,954 shares for an estimated $1,739,986 .

. PETER HUME CHAPMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,540 shares for an estimated $471,570 .

. THOMAS G. KRAMER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,533 shares for an estimated $353,338.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

