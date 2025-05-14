Fund Update: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC opened a $11.5M position in $GDS stock

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC has opened a new $11.5M position in $GDS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GDS.

$GDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $GDS stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GDS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

