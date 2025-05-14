Fund Update: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC opened a $11.5M position in $GDS stock

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC has opened a new $11.5M position in $GDS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GDS.
$GDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $GDS stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,825,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,122,000
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 1,916,851 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,553,835
- KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 1,901,900 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,189,144
- TRIATA CAPITAL LTD removed 1,449,421 shares (-83.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,713,833
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,400,512 shares (-60.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,474,968
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,302,533 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,948,184
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,221,289 shares (+195.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,017,826
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GDS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GDS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GDS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GDS forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GDS ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.