Fund Update: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC opened a $78.1M position in $IWS stock

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC has opened a new $78.1M position in $IWS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IWS.
$IWS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $IWS stock to their portfolio, and 392 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 619,916 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,090,818
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 583,892 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,520,591
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 520,436 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,313,192
- PACIFIC LIFE FUND ADVISORS LLC added 399,226 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,290,499
- ANCHOR CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 368,425 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,410,497
- LIDO ADVISORS, LLC added 258,685 shares (+694.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,458,317
- TIAA TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION removed 247,545 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,183,243
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.