Fund Update: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC opened a $43.3M position in $SRLN stock

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC has opened a new $43.3M position in $SRLN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SRLN.
$SRLN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of $SRLN stock to their portfolio, and 263 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENSINGTON ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 84,507,889 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,529,049,444
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 11,268,864 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $470,587,760
- OCEAN PARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,554,382 shares (+2785.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $315,244,360
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,334,739 shares (+224.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,348,658
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,580,877 shares (-31.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $191,297,423
- STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND D added 1,550,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,681,499
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,532,859 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,012,191
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
