Fund Update: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC opened a $36.9M position in $POWI stock

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC has opened a new $36.9M position in $POWI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $POWI.

$POWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $POWI stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$POWI Insider Trading Activity

$POWI insiders have traded $POWI stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BALU BALAKRISHNAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,304 shares for an estimated $1,903,108 .

. RADU BARSAN (VP of Technology, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 18,822 shares for an estimated $1,172,620 .

. CLIFFORD WALKER (VP Corporate Development) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,556 shares for an estimated $964,311 .

. DOUG BAILEY (VP Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 16,327 shares for an estimated $948,890 .

. SANDEEP NAYYAR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,325 shares for an estimated $712,882 .

. SUNIL GUPTA (VP of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,248 shares for an estimated $253,510 .

. GAGAN JAIN (VP, Worldwide Sales) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 984 shares for an estimated $54,662.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

