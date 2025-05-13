Fund Update: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC opened a $30.8M position in $ROOT stock

AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC has opened a new $30.8M position in $ROOT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ROOT.

$ROOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $ROOT stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ROOT Insider Trading Activity

$ROOT insiders have traded $ROOT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROOT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 225,000 shares for an estimated $30,558,066 .

. ALEXANDER E. TIMM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,497 shares for an estimated $1,070,814 .

. DOUG ULMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $904,120 .

. MAHTIYAR BONAKDARPOUR (President and CTO) sold 5,515 shares for an estimated $688,161

JONATHAN ALLISON (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $400,000

JULIE SZUDAREK sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $192,666

$ROOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ROOT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 03/02/2025

