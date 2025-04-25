Fund Update: AMALGAMATED BANK added 62,085 shares of ENTEGRIS ($ENTG) to their portfolio

AMALGAMATED BANK has added 62,085 shares of $ENTG to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ENTG.

ENTEGRIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of ENTEGRIS stock to their portfolio, and 319 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ENTEGRIS Insider Trading Activity

ENTEGRIS insiders have traded $ENTG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLINTON M. HARIS (SVP & President, APS Division) sold 12,652 shares for an estimated $1,352,751

OLIVIER BLACHIER (SVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,486 shares for an estimated $155,126.

ENTEGRIS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ENTG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENTG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY purchased up to $15,000 on 02/17.

ENTEGRIS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENTG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/05/2024

ENTEGRIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENTG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ENTG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bhavesh Lodaya from BMO Capital set a target price of $135.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $120.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $154.0 on 11/05/2024

