Fund Update: Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd opened a $663.0M position in $CRH stock

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd has opened a new $663.0M position in $CRH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CRH.
$CRH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 465 institutional investors add shares of $CRH stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 24,591,538 shares (+62.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,163,317,597
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 7,536,462 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $662,982,562
- CEVIAN CAPITAL II GP LTD removed 6,230,384 shares (-46.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $576,435,127
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 3,108,416 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $273,447,355
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 2,435,285 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,312,568
- FMR LLC removed 2,259,240 shares (-5.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,745,342
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 2,000,000 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,040,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CRH Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRH forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRH ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.