Fund Update: Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd opened a $663.0M position in $CRH stock

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd has opened a new $663.0M position in $CRH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CRH.

$CRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 465 institutional investors add shares of $CRH stock to their portfolio, and 357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CRH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRH in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRH forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRH ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.