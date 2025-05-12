Fund Update: Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added 3,862,352 shares of COCA-COLA ($KO) to their portfolio

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd has added 3,862,352 shares of $KO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KO.
COCA-COLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,462 institutional investors add shares of COCA-COLA stock to their portfolio, and 1,514 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 30,795,824 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,917,348,002
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 9,685,121 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $602,995,633
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,725,624 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $481,689,190
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,757,212 shares (+60.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $412,331,523
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 5,749,838 shares (+329.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $357,984,913
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 5,620,613 shares (+1591.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,939,365
- FMR LLC added 5,055,086 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $362,045,259
COCA-COLA Insider Trading Activity
COCA-COLA insiders have traded $KO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES QUINCEY (Chairman and CEO) sold 145,435 shares for an estimated $10,327,586
- NIKOLAOS KOUMETTIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,208 shares for an estimated $7,823,012.
- JOHN MURPHY (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 88,658 shares for an estimated $6,391,709.
- BEATRIZ R PEREZ (Executive Vice President) sold 60,326 shares for an estimated $4,335,370
- NANCY QUAN (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,953 shares for an estimated $3,921,517.
- HENRIQUE BRAUN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 25,277 shares for an estimated $1,806,514
- BRUNO PIETRACCI sold 19,058 shares for an estimated $1,344,698
- MONICA HOWARD DOUGLAS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,515 shares for an estimated $1,091,903.
- LISA CHANG (Executive Vice President) sold 13,445 shares for an estimated $961,352
COCA-COLA Government Contracts
We have seen $1,316,205 of award payments to $KO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 4565363765!TEA, CONC, SWT, BLACK, (GOLD PEAK),: $13,450
- 4565419761!POWERADE MTN BLAST, 2.5 GL BIB, SODA: $13,307
- 4565281540!POWERADE MTN BLAST, 2.5 GL BIB, SODA: $11,997
- 4565290790!TEA, CONC, SWT, BLACK, (GOLD PEAK),: $11,789
- 4564826503!PWRADE MT BLAST, 5 GL BIB, SODA: $11,468
COCA-COLA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KO stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 12/16 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/21, 01/16 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/21.
- SENATOR MARCO RUBIO sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
COCA-COLA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
