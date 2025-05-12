Fund Update: Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd added 3,806,861 shares of CBRE GROUP ($CBRE) to their portfolio

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd has added 3,806,861 shares of $CBRE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CBRE.

CBRE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 441 institutional investors add shares of CBRE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 455 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CBRE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

CBRE GROUP insiders have traded $CBRE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL G QUEENAN (CEO, Real Estate Investments) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,401,200

CHRISTOPHER T JENNY sold 8,444 shares for an estimated $1,144,428

EMMA E. GIAMARTINO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $489,762 .

. CHAD J DOELLINGER (Chief Legal & Admin. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,540 shares for an estimated $194,617 .

. VIKRAMADITYA KOHLI (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,049 shares for an estimated $142,024

CBRE GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $78,000 of award payments to $CBRE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CBRE GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBRE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

