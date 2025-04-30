Fund Update: Allworth Financial LP opened a $50.2M position in $XBAP stock

Allworth Financial LP has opened a new $50.2M position in $XBAP, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XBAP.
$XBAP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $XBAP stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP added 1,437,374 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,178,726
- ANDINA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 72,470 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,471,654
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC added 27,153 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $926,077
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. removed 24,462 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $834,298
- MILLINGTON FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 15,564 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $543,339
- SNOWDEN CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 11,965 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $408,077
- BROOKSTONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT removed 11,601 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $404,990
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.