Fund Update: Allworth Financial LP added 6,571,759 shares of $VFLO to their portfolio

Allworth Financial LP has added 6,571,759 shares of $VFLO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VFLO.
$VFLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $VFLO stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLWORTH FINANCIAL LP added 6,571,759 shares (+505519.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $225,279,898
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,672,029 shares (+185.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,089,468
- SMITH ANGLIN FINANCIAL, LLC added 2,505,916 shares (+4182.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,902,800
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,103,541 shares (+109.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,709,712
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 1,255,697 shares (+56.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,806,710
- GOLDSTEIN ADVISORS, LLC added 1,198,779 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,094,144
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,155,559 shares (+115555900.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,393,006
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VFLO ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.