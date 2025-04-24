Fund Update: Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC opened a $73.2M position in $ALNY stock

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC has opened a new $73.2M position in $ALNY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ALNY.
$ALNY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 309 institutional investors add shares of $ALNY stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,552,261 shares (-64.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $600,572,535
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,724,610 shares (+32.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $405,817,979
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,245,195 shares (+39.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,006,835
- FMR LLC removed 1,186,369 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $279,164,489
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 846,741 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,246,624
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 756,724 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,064,724
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 333,098 shares (+218.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,381,290
$ALNY Insider Trading Activity
$ALNY insiders have traded $ALNY stock on the open market 188 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 188 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PUSHKAL GARG (CMO & EVP Dev & Med Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 72,393 shares for an estimated $20,350,640.
- YVONNE GREENSTREET (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 13,209 shares for an estimated $3,265,437.
- PHILLIP A SHARP sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $3,093,750
- DAVID E I PYOTT sold 7,440 shares for an estimated $2,224,560
- KEVIN JOSEPH FITZGERALD (CSO & EVP, Head of Research) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 8,354 shares for an estimated $2,075,576.
- JEFFREY V. POULTON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 4,709 shares for an estimated $1,169,424.
- TOLGA TANGULER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 2,453 shares for an estimated $607,489.
$ALNY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALNY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025
$ALNY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALNY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $324.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $338.0 on 03/21/2025
- William Pickering from Bernstein set a target price of $310.0 on 01/07/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
