Fund Update: Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC opened a $73.2M position in $ALNY stock

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC has opened a new $73.2M position in $ALNY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ALNY.

$ALNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 309 institutional investors add shares of $ALNY stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALNY Insider Trading Activity

$ALNY insiders have traded $ALNY stock on the open market 188 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 188 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PUSHKAL GARG (CMO & EVP Dev & Med Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 72,393 shares for an estimated $20,350,640 .

. YVONNE GREENSTREET (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 13,209 shares for an estimated $3,265,437 .

. PHILLIP A SHARP sold 11,250 shares for an estimated $3,093,750

DAVID E I PYOTT sold 7,440 shares for an estimated $2,224,560

KEVIN JOSEPH FITZGERALD (CSO & EVP, Head of Research) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 8,354 shares for an estimated $2,075,576 .

. JEFFREY V. POULTON (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 4,709 shares for an estimated $1,169,424 .

. TOLGA TANGULER (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 2,453 shares for an estimated $607,489.

$ALNY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALNY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/21/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

$ALNY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALNY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $324.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $338.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 William Pickering from Bernstein set a target price of $310.0 on 01/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.