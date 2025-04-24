Fund Update: Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC opened a $48.2M position in $LPLA stock

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC has opened a new $48.2M position in $LPLA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LPLA.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 338 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 385 shares for an estimated $126,191.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

