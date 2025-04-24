Fund Update: Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC opened a $44.8M position in $AFRM stock

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC has opened a new $44.8M position in $AFRM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AFRM.
$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 8,982,183 shares (+43221.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547,014,944
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 6,914,985 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $421,122,586
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,607,900 shares (+36.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,721,110
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 2,888,827 shares (+97.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,929,564
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,646,513 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,172,641
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,633,442 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,376,617
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,568,222 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,404,719
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AFRM Insider Trading Activity
$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LIBOR MICHALEK (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $40,217,662.
- MICHAEL LINFORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $27,595,706.
- ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 244,768 shares for an estimated $15,385,974.
- KATHERINE ADKINS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $11,010,600
- KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 80,434 shares for an estimated $4,838,693.
- CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,593 shares for an estimated $580,756.
- NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,585.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AFRM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFRM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AFRM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AFRM forecast page.
$AFRM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AFRM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AFRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 03/20/2025
- Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 01/08/2025
- John Hecht from Jefferies set a target price of $82.0 on 12/19/2024
- Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $75.0 on 12/16/2024
- Vincent Caintic from BTIG set a target price of $81.0 on 12/05/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AFRM ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.