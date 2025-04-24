Fund Update: Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC opened a $44.8M position in $AFRM stock

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC has opened a new $44.8M position in $AFRM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AFRM.

$AFRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 261 institutional investors add shares of $AFRM stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AFRM Insider Trading Activity

$AFRM insiders have traded $AFRM stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AFRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIBOR MICHALEK (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $40,217,662 .

. MICHAEL LINFORD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 400,000 shares for an estimated $27,595,706 .

. ROBERT O'HARE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 244,768 shares for an estimated $15,385,974 .

. KATHERINE ADKINS (Chief Legal Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $11,010,600

KEITH RABOIS has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 80,434 shares for an estimated $4,838,693 .

. CHRISTA S QUARLES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,593 shares for an estimated $580,756 .

. NOEL BERTRAM WATSON has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $294,585.

$AFRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AFRM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

$AFRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AFRM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $AFRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $69.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 John Hecht from Jefferies set a target price of $82.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $75.0 on 12/16/2024

on 12/16/2024 Vincent Caintic from BTIG set a target price of $81.0 on 12/05/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

