Fund Update: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. opened a $92.2M position in $QFIN stock

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. has opened a new $92.2M position in $QFIN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $QFIN.
$QFIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $QFIN stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC removed 6,041,123 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $180,085,876
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 2,400,993 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $92,150,111
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,320,921 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,186,655
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 2,181,771 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,038,593
- FIRST BEIJING INVESTMENT LTD removed 1,972,771 shares (-72.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,808,303
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,560,732 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,525,420
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,315,609 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,493,073
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
