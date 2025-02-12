Fund Update: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. opened a $85.5M position in $BNDW stock

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. has opened a new $85.5M position in $BNDW, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BNDW.
$BNDW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $BNDW stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,253,716 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,490,894
- TWO WEST CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 56,062 shares (-24.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,822,867
- RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES removed 44,207 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,121,456
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 24,497 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,729,733
- SIMPLICITY WEALTH,LLC removed 22,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,602,847
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 21,814 shares (-31.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,540,286
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 19,975 shares (+91.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,362,095
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
