Fund Update: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. opened a $157.3M position in $HYG stock

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. has opened a new $157.3M position in $HYG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HYG.
$HYG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 459 institutional investors add shares of $HYG stock to their portfolio, and 417 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 11,086,233 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $890,224,509
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 5,344,494 shares (+168.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $429,162,868
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 4,883,631 shares (+47.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $392,155,569
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 4,695,910 shares (+2461.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $377,081,573
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,428,434 shares (+72.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,296,334
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 3,697,967 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,845,104
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,661,560 shares (+21.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $287,981,694
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
