Fund Update: Allen Investment Management, LLC opened a $150.2M position in $SBUX stock

Allen Investment Management, LLC has opened a new $150.2M position in $SBUX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SBUX.

$SBUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 907 institutional investors add shares of $SBUX stock to their portfolio, and 1,329 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SBUX Insider Trading Activity

$SBUX insiders have traded $SBUX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARA KELLY (evp, chief partner officer) sold 19,102 shares for an estimated $1,936,369

RACHEL RUGGERI (evp, cfo) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,233 shares for an estimated $592,180 .

. MICHAEL AARON CONWAY (ceo, North America) sold 3,250 shares for an estimated $305,597

JORGEN VIG KNUDSTORP purchased 380 shares for an estimated $34,770

$SBUX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBUX stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

on 10/29. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $50,000 on 08/20.

on 08/20. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 08/14.

on 08/14. REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $295,000 on 08/14.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

