Fund Update: Allen Investment Management, LLC added 780,658 shares of STARBUCKS ($SBUX) to their portfolio

Allen Investment Management, LLC has added 780,658 shares of $SBUX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SBUX.

STARBUCKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 973 institutional investors add shares of STARBUCKS stock to their portfolio, and 1,270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

STARBUCKS Insider Trading Activity

STARBUCKS insiders have traded $SBUX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARA KELLY (evp, chief partner officer) sold 19,102 shares for an estimated $1,936,369

RACHEL RUGGERI (evp, cfo) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,943 shares for an estimated $292,263.

STARBUCKS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBUX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

STARBUCKS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SBUX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

STARBUCKS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBUX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SBUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $104.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $83.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 11/15/2024

