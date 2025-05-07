Fund Update: Allen Investment Management, LLC added 780,658 shares of STARBUCKS ($SBUX) to their portfolio

Allen Investment Management, LLC has added 780,658 shares of $SBUX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SBUX.
STARBUCKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 973 institutional investors add shares of STARBUCKS stock to their portfolio, and 1,270 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 9,174,682 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $837,189,732
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 8,336,826 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $817,759,262
- FMR LLC added 5,348,790 shares (+27.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $488,077,087
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,761,388 shares (+3086.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $434,476,655
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 4,485,660 shares (-92.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $409,316,475
- FLOSSBACH VON STORCH SE removed 4,310,250 shares (-93.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $422,792,422
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,273,605 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $389,966,456
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
STARBUCKS Insider Trading Activity
STARBUCKS insiders have traded $SBUX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SARA KELLY (evp, chief partner officer) sold 19,102 shares for an estimated $1,936,369
- RACHEL RUGGERI (evp, cfo) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,943 shares for an estimated $292,263.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
STARBUCKS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SBUX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $50,000 on 03/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
STARBUCKS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SBUX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for STARBUCKS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SBUX forecast page.
STARBUCKS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBUX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SBUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $104.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $83.0 on 04/29/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 04/15/2025
- Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 11/15/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SBUX ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.