Fund Update: Allen Investment Management, LLC added 477,192 shares of $XLE to their portfolio

Allen Investment Management, LLC has added 477,192 shares of $XLE to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLE.
$XLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 826 institutional investors add shares of $XLE stock to their portfolio, and 936 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 10,087,138 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $864,064,241
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 3,776,624 shares (-73.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,505,611
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,205,708 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,940,947
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,967,025 shares (+5480.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,495,361
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,610,820 shares (+49.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,982,841
- MIGDAL INSURANCE & FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,549,809 shares (+18164.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,829,651
- CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD removed 1,457,000 shares (-79.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,806,620
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $XLE ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.