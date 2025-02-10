Fund Update: Allen Investment Management, LLC added 2,200,625 shares of APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT ($APO) to their portfolio

Allen Investment Management, LLC has added 2,200,625 shares of $APO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $APO.

APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 504 institutional investors add shares of APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT stock to their portfolio, and 427 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT Insider Trading Activity

APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT insiders have traded $APO stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 56 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEON D BLACK has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $173,477,023 .

. JAMES C ZELTER (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 600,000 shares for an estimated $97,964,885 .

. SCOTT KLEINMAN (Co-President (See Remarks)) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $86,835,230 .

. MARTIN KELLY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,599,684 .

. WHITNEY CHATTERJEE (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $1,074,851 .

. LOUIS-JACQUES TANGUY (Chief Acct. Off. & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $441,250

MITRA O'NEILL purchased 923 shares for an estimated $100,053

