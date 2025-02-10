Fund Update: Allen Investment Management, LLC added 200,093 shares of META PLATFORMS ($META) to their portfolio

Allen Investment Management, LLC has added 200,093 shares of $META to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $META.

META PLATFORMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,153 institutional investors add shares of META PLATFORMS stock to their portfolio, and 1,639 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

META PLATFORMS Insider Trading Activity

META PLATFORMS insiders have traded $META stock on the open market 1413 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1413 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK ZUCKERBERG (COB and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 1309 sales selling 1,629,657 shares for an estimated $1,011,090,197 .

. SUSAN J LI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 69,563 shares for an estimated $37,302,434 .

. ANDREW BOSWORTH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 39,607 shares for an estimated $21,577,234 .

. CHRISTOPHER K COX (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $16,849,786 .

. JENNIFER NEWSTEAD (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 22,621 shares for an estimated $13,180,608 .

. NICHOLAS CLEGG (President, Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 24,382 shares for an estimated $13,159,917 .

. JAVIER OLIVAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 20,116 shares for an estimated $11,379,033 .

. PEGGY ALFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,646 shares for an estimated $993,649 .

. AARON ANDERSON (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 731 shares for an estimated $407,167

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

META PLATFORMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $META stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $META stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $META ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.