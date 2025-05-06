Fund Update: Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt opened a $278.5M position in $JPM stock

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt has opened a new $278.5M position in $JPM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JPM.

$JPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,905 institutional investors add shares of $JPM stock to their portfolio, and 2,147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JPM Insider Trading Activity

$JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$JPM Government Contracts

We have seen $1,695,123 of award payments to $JPM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$JPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$JPM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JPM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$JPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JPM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $261.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John McDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $261.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $220.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $264.0 on 01/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

