Fund Update: Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt opened a $233.4M position in $LIN stock

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt has opened a new $233.4M position in $LIN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LIN.

$LIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 943 institutional investors add shares of $LIN stock to their portfolio, and 834 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LIN Insider Trading Activity

$LIN insiders have traded $LIN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GUILLERMO BICHARA (Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,218 shares for an estimated $4,251,433 .

. JUERGEN NOWICKI (Executive VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,782 shares for an estimated $3,117,142 .

. DAVID P STRAUSS (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,695 shares for an estimated $2,126,934 .

. ROBERT L WOOD sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,323,154

BINOD PATWARI (Senior Vice President - APAC) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $640,570

PAULA ROSPUT REYNOLDS purchased 100 shares for an estimated $44,134

$LIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LIN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.

on 03/24. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.

on 02/25, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

$LIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LIN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

