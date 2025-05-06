Fund Update: Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt opened a $113.9M position in $UNH stock

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt has opened a new $113.9M position in $UNH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNH.

$UNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,555 institutional investors add shares of $UNH stock to their portfolio, and 1,797 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UNH Insider Trading Activity

$UNH insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $511,575

ERIN MCSWEENEY (EVP & Chief People Officer) sold 701 shares for an estimated $438,987

$UNH Government Contracts

We have seen $26,209,414,375 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$UNH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$UNH Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

$UNH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $605.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $575.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $635.0 on 12/09/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

