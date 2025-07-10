Fund Update: Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt opened a $102.2M position in $MCK stock

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt has opened a new $102.2M position in $MCK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MCK.

$MCK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 759 institutional investors add shares of $MCK stock to their portfolio, and 735 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MCK Insider Trading Activity

$MCK insiders have traded $MCK stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN S. TYLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 55,215 shares for an estimated $35,690,689 .

. BRITT J. VITALONE (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,946 shares for an estimated $6,416,603 .

. THOMAS L RODGERS (EVP, Chief Strategy & BDO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,401 shares for an estimated $2,425,046 .

. LEANN B SMITH (EVP & Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,938 shares for an estimated $1,369,754 .

. NAPOLEON B JR RUTLEDGE (SVP, Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,687 shares for an estimated $1,212,056 .

. MICHELE LAU (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 312 shares for an estimated $188,760

$MCK Government Contracts

We have seen $8,933,593,480 of award payments to $MCK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$MCK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MCK stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MCK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MCK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

$MCK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MCK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $MCK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $785.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $800.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $770.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $766.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Michael Cherny from B of A Securities set a target price of $800.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $805.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Steven Valiquette from Mizuho set a target price of $690.0 on 04/03/2025

