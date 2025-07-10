Stocks
Fund Update: Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt added 532,000 shares of BROADCOM ($AVGO) to their portfolio

July 10, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt has added 532,000 shares of $AVGO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVGO.

BROADCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,929 institutional investors add shares of BROADCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,700 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 41,868,805 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,010,094,021
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 24,968,724 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,180,513,459
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 17,985,046 shares (+37.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,011,236,251
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 12,458,783 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,085,974,037
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 12,066,652 shares (+15.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,020,319,544
  • AMUNDI added 11,841,131 shares (+101.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,982,560,563
  • FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 11,490,766 shares (-48.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,923,898,951

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BROADCOM Insider Trading Activity

BROADCOM insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HENRY SAMUELI has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,137,874 shares for an estimated $246,314,400.
  • HOCK E TAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 197,758 shares for an estimated $51,000,815.
  • MARK DAVID BRAZEAL (Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 155,000 shares for an estimated $36,108,800.
  • KIRSTEN M. SPEARS (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,660 shares for an estimated $23,673,114.
  • CHARLIE B KAWWAS (President, Semi Solutions Grp) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,528,810
  • GAYLA J DELLY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $795,390
  • JUSTINE PAGE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $532,432.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BROADCOM Government Contracts

We have seen $83,380,185 of award payments to $AVGO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

BROADCOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BROADCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/06/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
  • Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BROADCOM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVGO forecast page.

BROADCOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $330.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $315.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $315.0 on 07/03/2025
  • Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $265.0 on 06/09/2025
  • Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $300.0 on 06/06/2025
  • Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $270.0 on 06/06/2025
  • Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $304.0 on 06/06/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVGO ticker page for more data.


