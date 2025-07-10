Fund Update: Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt added 532,000 shares of BROADCOM ($AVGO) to their portfolio

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt has added 532,000 shares of $AVGO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVGO.

BROADCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,929 institutional investors add shares of BROADCOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,700 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BROADCOM Insider Trading Activity

BROADCOM insiders have traded $AVGO stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY SAMUELI has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 1,137,874 shares for an estimated $246,314,400 .

. HOCK E TAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 197,758 shares for an estimated $51,000,815 .

. MARK DAVID BRAZEAL (Chief Legal & Corp Affairs Ofc) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 155,000 shares for an estimated $36,108,800 .

. KIRSTEN M. SPEARS (CFO & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,660 shares for an estimated $23,673,114 .

. CHARLIE B KAWWAS (President, Semi Solutions Grp) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,528,810

GAYLA J DELLY sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $795,390

JUSTINE PAGE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,400 shares for an estimated $532,432.

BROADCOM Government Contracts

We have seen $83,380,185 of award payments to $AVGO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BROADCOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVGO stock 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVGO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

BROADCOM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVGO in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/06/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

BROADCOM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVGO recently. We have seen 19 analysts offer price targets for $AVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $300.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $330.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christopher Danely from Citigroup set a target price of $315.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $315.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $265.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $300.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $270.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $304.0 on 06/06/2025

