Fund Update: Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt added 1,501,900 shares of APPLE ($AAPL) to their portfolio

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt has added 1,501,900 shares of $AAPL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AAPL.

APPLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,058 institutional investors add shares of APPLE stock to their portfolio, and 3,134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

APPLE Insider Trading Activity

APPLE insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,136 shares for an estimated $24,184,658 .

. KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,822 shares for an estimated $8,683,252 .

. JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,493 shares for an estimated $7,950,690 .

. KEVAN PAREKH (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 4,570 shares for an estimated $941,420

CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,486 shares for an estimated $933,955

ARTHUR D LEVINSON sold 1,516 shares for an estimated $343,146

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

APPLE Government Contracts

We have seen $7,470 of award payments to $AAPL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

APPLE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

APPLE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAPL in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for APPLE , check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAPL forecast page.

APPLE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAPL recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $AAPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $270.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Edison Lee from Jefferies set a target price of $188.32 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $230.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $225.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 William Power from Baird set a target price of $230.0 on 05/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAPL ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.