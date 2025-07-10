Fund Update: Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt added 1,501,900 shares of APPLE ($AAPL) to their portfolio

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt has added 1,501,900 shares of $AAPL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AAPL.
APPLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,058 institutional investors add shares of APPLE stock to their portfolio, and 3,134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 91,336,544 shares (-87.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,288,586,518
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 23,748,072 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,275,159,233
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 20,945,084 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,652,531,508
- H&H INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT, LLC removed 18,544,974 shares (-35.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,119,395,074
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 16,785,263 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,728,510,470
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 15,737,447 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,495,759,102
- AMUNDI added 14,651,321 shares (+27.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,254,497,933
APPLE Insider Trading Activity
APPLE insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,136 shares for an estimated $24,184,658.
- KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,822 shares for an estimated $8,683,252.
- JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,493 shares for an estimated $7,950,690.
- KEVAN PAREKH (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 4,570 shares for an estimated $941,420
- CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,486 shares for an estimated $933,955
- ARTHUR D LEVINSON sold 1,516 shares for an estimated $343,146
APPLE Government Contracts
We have seen $7,470 of award payments to $AAPL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
APPLE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 20 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS has traded it 11 times. They made 11 purchases worth up to $1,160,000 on 06/30, 06/25, 06/09, 06/03 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $300,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 2 sales worth up to $1,250,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 05/05, 04/09, 04/03, 03/17, 02/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/15, 01/10.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 04/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE TERRI A. SEWELL purchased up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 04/09, 03/06, 03/05, 02/24, 02/21, 02/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/27.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 01/17.
APPLE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAPL in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025
- DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
APPLE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAPL recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $AAPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $270.0 on 07/09/2025
- Edison Lee from Jefferies set a target price of $188.32 on 07/01/2025
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $230.0 on 06/26/2025
- Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025
- Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 06/10/2025
- Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $225.0 on 06/04/2025
- William Power from Baird set a target price of $230.0 on 05/02/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
