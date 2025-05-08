Fund Update: Alberta Investment Management Corp opened a $46.1M position in $SEE stock

Alberta Investment Management Corp has opened a new $46.1M position in $SEE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SEE.
$SEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $SEE stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,764,503 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,794,136
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,754,395 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,181,182
- ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 1,596,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,127,290
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,549,184 shares (+69.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,408,894
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 1,174,227 shares (-52.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,724,099
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,081,848 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,598,917
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 849,485 shares (+42.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,550,116
$SEE Insider Trading Activity
$SEE insiders have traded $SEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HENRY R. KEIZER purchased 1,120 shares for an estimated $33,600
$SEE Government Contracts
We have seen $73,370 of award payments to $SEE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8510908814!GFLEX COMPONENT "A": $28,702
- 8510810950!PM SEALED AIR MACHINES, QUART: $25,510
- SPRAY FOAM CHEMICAL A/B TOTE-ON-TOTE COMPONENT TRANSFER SYSTEM: $19,158
$SEE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025
