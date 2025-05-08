Fund Update: Alberta Investment Management Corp opened a $46.1M position in $SEE stock

Alberta Investment Management Corp has opened a new $46.1M position in $SEE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SEE.

$SEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $SEE stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SEE Insider Trading Activity

$SEE insiders have traded $SEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY R. KEIZER purchased 1,120 shares for an estimated $33,600

$SEE Government Contracts

We have seen $73,370 of award payments to $SEE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$SEE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

