Fund Update: Alberta Investment Management Corp opened a $18.0M position in $OTIS stock

Alberta Investment Management Corp has opened a new $18.0M position in $OTIS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OTIS.
$OTIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 493 institutional investors add shares of $OTIS stock to their portfolio, and 569 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 7,447,860 shares (+26.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $689,746,314
- OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP removed 1,946,740 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,287,591
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 1,766,664 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,610,753
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,614,044 shares (+135.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $149,476,614
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,257,261 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,434,941
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP removed 1,202,456 shares (-18.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,093,459
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,139,916 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,639,331
$OTIS Insider Trading Activity
$OTIS insiders have traded $OTIS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OTIS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUDITH FRAN MARKS (Chair, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66,452 shares for an estimated $6,312,533.
- MONTLIVAULT STEPHANE DE (President, Otis Asia Pacific) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,663 shares for an estimated $3,130,058.
- PEIMING ZHENG (EVP, Chief Product, Delivery) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,694 shares for an estimated $3,119,866.
- ABBE LUERSMAN (EVP & CPO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $909,208
- NORA E. LAFRENIERE (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,475 shares for an estimated $613,864.
- MICHAEL PATRICK RYAN (SVP, CAO & Controller) sold 5,638 shares for an estimated $569,158
$OTIS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OTIS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/08/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025
$OTIS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OTIS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $OTIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 01/08/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 01/07/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
