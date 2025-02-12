Fund Update: AIA Group Ltd opened a $4.3M position in $GEV stock

AIA Group Ltd has opened a new $4.3M position in $GEV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GEV.
$GEV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 884 institutional investors add shares of $GEV stock to their portfolio, and 712 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC added 9,833,303 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,507,295,598
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 8,339,105 shares (+236.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,126,304,992
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,658,217 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,187,752,170
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,540,221 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,164,484,893
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,595,776 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $406,890,964
- EVERGREEN QUALITY FUND GP, LTD. added 1,486,151 shares (+217.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $378,938,781
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 1,415,599 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,632,979
$GEV Government Contracts
We have seen $1,812,543 of award payments to $GEV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPERIMENTALLY VALIDATED CO-ELECTROLYSIS MODEL DEVELOPMENT FOR SYNTHETIC FUEL PRODUCTION: $1,312,544
$GEV Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GEV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE sold up to $50,000 on 11/08.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.