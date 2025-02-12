Fund Update: AIA Group Ltd opened a $4.3M position in $GEV stock

AIA Group Ltd has opened a new $4.3M position in $GEV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GEV.

$GEV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 884 institutional investors add shares of $GEV stock to their portfolio, and 712 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GEV Government Contracts

We have seen $1,812,543 of award payments to $GEV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GEV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GEV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE sold up to $50,000 on 11/08.

